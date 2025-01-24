Leading Security Products Supplier Acquired in a Strategic Sale Brokered by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connectivity Center , a leader in physical cybersecurity technologies and physical data security products, has been successfully acquired in a strategic sale brokered by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The transaction, facilitated by experienced broker Justin Harris, marks an important milestone for the 22-year-old eCommerce brand.Founded in 2002 by Jeff Clark, The Connectivity Center has established itself as a trusted supplier of high-quality security and connectivity solutions for diverse industries. The company offers a comprehensive lineup of physical cybersecurity products, including USB port blockers, port locks, security screws, network locks, and other physical security measures that protect businesses from cyber intrusions.Their clients span major industries, including healthcare, power generation, oil refineries, and military installations. The brand is recognized for its versatility, value, and ability to meet the evolving security needs of both home and commercial environments.Justin Harris, the broker who facilitated the deal, praised The Connectivity Center’s reputation and strong market presence. "The Connectivity Center has built a solid foundation as a go-to supplier of physical cybersecurity products, and their long-standing relationships with critical industries are a testament to their quality and reliability," said Harris. "It was a privilege to work with Jeff to find a buyer who not only appreciates the value of this business but has the vision to continue expanding its footprint in cybersecurity."Jeff Clark, seller of The Connectivity Center, reflected on the sale and the company’s future. “Over the past two decades, we’ve worked hard to position The Connectivity Center as a trusted source for physical cybersecurity solutions, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Clark. “Partnering with Website Closers, and working with Justin made the sale process seamless and efficient. I’m confident that the new owner will continue to uphold our commitment to quality and customer service while leading the company into its next phase of growth.”Wayne Bruce, the new owner of The Connectivity Center, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "The Connectivity Center is a well-established brand with a stellar reputation in the cybersecurity space," said Bruce. “I’m excited to take on this new opportunity and build on the company’s success. With the growing global demand for physical cybersecurity solutions, there is tremendous potential for expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team to take the company to new heights.”The acquisition of The Connectivity Center underscores the increasing importance of physical cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape. With a proven track record of delivering innovative, reliable security solutions, the company is well-positioned for future growth and expansion under its new leadership.Website Closers, renowned for its expertise in brokering e-commerce and tech-driven businesses, once again played a key role in ensuring a smooth and successful transition for both buyer and seller.With this sale, The Connectivity Center is expected to reach new heights and uncharted territories. Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transition!Justin Harris205-222-7099ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

