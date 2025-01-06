Goldie Uttamchandani Selected as Top Youth Coach of the Year by IAOTP

Goldie Uttamchandani honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldie Uttamchandani, bilingual coach, motivational speaker and author, was recently selected as Top Youth Coach of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Uttamchandani has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Uttamchandani is a bilingual PCC Business & Teenagers Coach and Author of two books. She was born and brought up in Madrid, has Indian roots, and received her secondary and higher education in the United Kingdom. After finishing her first book in 2013, she started a collaboration with the Department of Education in Cataluña, where she began her journey imparting motivational talks to teenagers in public schools.As a result of her talks, she paved her way towards becoming a professional coach and was always clear about her direction. Today she continues to give conferences and workshops in schools and has established herself as a Youth and Family Coach, with over 1500 hours of coaching experience. She is also a trained facilitator in the Bridge model and Appreciative Inquiry Coaching methodology.Ms. Uttamchandani’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to youth, public speaking, life coaching, and motivational speaking.In 2024, Ms Uttamchandani co-founded the podcast "Mind The Gen Gap," where she champions dialogues surrounding multigenerational dynamics in both professional and relational contexts. Through her insights and expertise, she has emerged as a thought leader in generational coaching, having successfully guided individuals across the spectrum—from Baby Boomers to Generation Z—navigating the complexities of intergenerational interactions.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Uttamchandani earned her B.A. from the University of Nottingham in Management Studies with Spanish. She also earned two coaching certifications from Escuela Europea de Coaching in Coaching for Teenagers and Families as well as Executive Coaching.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Uttamchandani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Youth Coach of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Goldie for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Uttamchandani attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.goldieuttam.eu/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.