It\'s game on for Adelaide International 2025

From today, the world’s best tennis stars will hit the courts at The Drive for the Adelaide International 2025, beginning a blockbuster 2025 event calendar for South Australia.

Until Saturday 11 January, The Drive hosts a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament and will see some of the world’s best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points.

Spectators are set to witness an impressive line-up of tennis players, with 12 of the world’s top 20 women competing, with three in the top-10 world rankings, including Jessica Pegula (USA), Emma Navarro (USA) and Daria Kasatkina to feature.

Fan favourites returning to the Adelaide International include homegrown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis, as well as Tommy Paul (USA), Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) and Sebastian Korda (USA). Also competing in the men’s field will be Australian Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles.

The tournament opens with the sold-out Kids’ Day, offering an affordable summer holiday activity for families. This year’s extended program includes player appearances, giant swing tennis, mini golf, table tennis, a massive water slide and more.

Off the court, the Pinky Flat experience has returned on Adelaide’s Riverbank offering live entertainment, a kids’ zone, food trucks, and more. Now in its sixth year, the Racquets & Strings program will feature a dynamic range of musical talent from South Australia each day of the tournament, including DJs, live bands, and solo performers.

Adelaide International kicks-off a non-stop line up of major events in South Australia in 2025, including the 25th Santos Tour Down Under beginning next week, LIV Golf Adelaide in its new February timeslot, followed by Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide, and AFL Gather Round.

Tickets to the Adelaide International 2025 are on sale now. For more information and full line-up, visit https://adelaideinternational.com.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The Adelaide International is so special and such an excellent way to start a powerhouse year of elite sporting events in South Australia. It is no surprise that ticket sales have again been strong.

The beauty of the Adelaide International is that spectators are right up close to the action and don’t miss a thing when seeing some of the world’s best tennis stars battle it out on the court.

We know the success of Adelaide International goes well beyond the ticket sales, as these tennis stars, their teams, and spectators become advocates for South Australia as a must visit destination, as the action on court brings locals and visitors together and inspires the next generation of tennis stars and those just wanting to have a go to be active.

There are still some tickets left. I encourage tennis fans, families, and festivalgoers to secure theirs, head out to this great event and be part of the tennis action. As well as what happens on court, there are so many great ways for everyone to get involved.

Attributable to Adelaide International Tournament Director, Alicia Molik:

We cannot wait to see even more families not only on day one of the Adelaide International this year but over the next six days.

Kids’ Day is a great way to start day one of the competition and is designed for kids and families to come together.

The tennis competition is world class and will inspire our future champions.

The calibre of both the ATP and WTA players entered to compete at the Adelaide International is really pleasing and means that tennis fans are going to see high-quality, world class tennis once again.

The Adelaide International is known for providing the best player experience, and we’re eager to welcome the emerging stars of world tennis to The Drive and South Australia.

Attributable to Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager, Debbie Sterrey:

We are calling on families to join the event for an unforgettable day filled with laughter, summer fun and free activities at Pinky Flat.

Whether you’re into tennis or just looking for a fun family day experience, Kids’ Day has something for everyone. We also want families to join us every day of the event.

New in 2024 and returning in 2025 is the Adelaide International Kids Passport, which invites kids to explore various locations at The Drive, collect stickers, and enter exciting prize draw. This year, the Tennis SA State League players will be engaging with budding tennis players to encourage them to pick up a racquet.

The Adelaide International Kids Passport kicks off on Tuesday – Saturday to extend our family friendly activities.

Growing Adelaide International’s family and event experience even further in 2025 will see the footprint expand at Pinky Flat to provide eventgoers with an off-court free family day out, along with the opportunity to experience world class tennis.

There is mini golf, tennis inflatables, table tennis, water slides and NEW giant lawn games.