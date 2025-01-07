Nimble Gravity Receives Investment from Rallyday Partners to Meet Increasing Demand for AI and Data Consulting Services

(From left) Joe Ackert & Tony Aug, Co-founders of Nimble Gravity, with Rachel Oborny Anderson, Chief Operating Officer

Nimble Gravity, a global AI, data & software engineering consulting firm, announces that it has received a strategic growth investment from Rallyday Partners.

Not only do we help our clients design world-class technology solutions, but we also help execute the delivery and ensure they meet ROI expectations.” — Joe Ackert, Co-founder of Nimble Gravity

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble Gravity , a global AI, data and software engineering consulting firm with headquarters in Denver, CO, announced today that it has received a strategic growth investment from Rallyday Partners, a Denver-based private equity investment firm.Founded in 2019 by Tony Aug and Joe Ackert, Nimble Gravity specializes in data and AI-led business transformation. Nimble Gravity supports its clients’ Boards and C-Suites in thinking about how to make AI and data part of their core business strategy and delivering the technical solutions to make their vision a reality. The Nimble Gravity team has grown organically and through multiple strategic acquisitions to more than 200 people across five offices in Denver, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Medellín.Nimble Gravity’s Co-Founder and CEO Tony Aug said “We started Nimble Gravity to create a new kind of consultancy that can deliver across strategy, design, and high-end technology execution. We recognized early on that data and AI were reshaping the way organizations thought about their strategy and operations and how combining that with software engineering could unlock massive value. We are excited to have found a partner in Rallyday that will help us accelerate our impact.” Co-Founder Joe Ackert adds “We’ve been in our clients’ shoes. We built Nimble Gravity to be the type of partner we would have wanted when we were operators. Not only do we help our clients design world-class technology solutions, but we also help execute the delivery and ensure they meet ROI expectations.”AI and machine learning have become hot topics in board rooms across the world in recent years, accelerated by the release of ChatGPT in 2022. The landscape is complex and constantly shifting. This is what gets the Nimble Gravity team up in the morning. They have been partnering with clients amidst this dynamic environment to identify not only the strategic importance of AI initiatives, but also to design and engineer the custom applications behind these initiatives that are critical to connect AI to operations. Whether it’s driving incremental revenue, enhancing profit margins, or measurably improving customer satisfaction, the essence of Nimble Gravity’s work with clients lies in quantifying these results for clearer business insight.Nimble Gravity is also driven by making an impact on the world. The company has created a diverse and inclusive workplace that draws talented people from around the world who are passionate about solving problems and delivering value for their clients. They also seek partnerships with impact-driven organizations like EarthRanger , whose mission is to protect wildlife with real-time data.Nancy Phillips, Co-Founder and Managing Partner with Rallyday, noted that “We are excited to partner with Tony and Joe and the team at Nimble Gravity. We founded Rallyday to work with leaders who want to go big and transform their industries, and that is exactly what this team is doing. We’ve spoken to quite a few Nimble Gravity customers, and they rave about the power of their partnership. Their tech prowess, operational know how, nimbleness, and high integrity are differentiated from other consulting and engineering firms.”Nimble Gravity will be using the capital raised to continue to expand its team to keep up with the pace of demand for its services. Intrigued? Check out Nimble Gravity’s open positions here and learn more about what makes Nimble Gravity a special place.About Nimble GravityFounded in 2019, Nimble Gravity is an international consultancy firm that specializes in data and AI-led business transformation. Nimble Gravity provides strategy, data science, digital engineering and tech design services to clients across a range of industries. Nimble Gravity is dedicated to leveraging data-driven decision-making and modern technology to accelerate growth and profitability for its clients. They are committed to building long-term relationships and delivering best-in-class solutions that combine teams and cross disciplines to drive meaningful impacts for their clients. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Nimble Gravity also has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Buenos Aires, and Medellín. More information regarding Nimble Gravity is available at www.nimblegravity.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

