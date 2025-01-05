Arrest Made in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for an armed assault in Northwest.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, Fourth District officers responded to the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a man with a gun. The victim stated that the suspect entered an establishment and threatened two victims with a firearm. The suspect damaged property inside the location and fled the scene, walking northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest.

Responding officers observed the suspect and quickly stopped him. The suspect was positively identified and was placed under arrest. 42-year-old Maurice Hughes was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Destruction of Property-Felony.

CCN: 25001431

