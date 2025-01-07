John Pringle Launches Orange County CEO Roundtable

John Pringle, Founder, OC CEO Roundtable and Vistage Chair

COTO DE CAZA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Pringle , accomplished business consultant, Vistage Chair, and cofounder of the original Orange County CIO Roundtable, proudly announces the launch of the Orange County CEO Roundtable. This virtual peer advisory forum is tailored for Orange County’s growth-oriented CEOs and business owners with revenues between $1 million and $15 million, providing a collaborative environment for solving real-world business challenges.The first virtual Roundtable session is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a focus on “How Do I Increase the Effectiveness of My Go-to-Market Strategy for 2025?” Interested CEOs can register here “CEOs are poised for incredible growth opportunities over the next two years,” says Pringle, who has launched, grown and exited multiple 7, 8, and 9-figure businesses during his 30-year career. “This is a time to strategically nurture opportunities and capture maximum growth.”The Orange County CEO Roundtable is designed to give CEOs a platform to:• Share personal experiences and best practices.• Gain insights from strategic experts.• Tackle pressing challenges in a private, non-competing environment.Each Roundtable session begins with a guest speaker addressing a timely business topic, followed by open discussions among participants. The forum emphasizes actionable strategies and fosters a spirit of collaboration. Future sessions will explore topics such as enhancing leadership skills, retaining top talent, leveraging AI, and developing exit strategies. Gregg Parker , a participant in the original CIO Roundtable co-led by Pringle, indicated that the forum gave participants an opportunity to share common issues and experiences in a cooperative and constructive setting, bringing innovation and ideas together to solve common problems. Over 50 Southern California companies including First American Title, American Honda and Toshiba; and educational institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Claremont Colleges; attend these roundtable sessions and share their common issues and concerns regarding the fast-changing world of information technology and services.“John’s ability to create open, constructive conversations helped IT leaders solve complex challenges in a cooperative setting,” says Parker. “His transition to working with CEOs is a natural evolution, and I’m confident the Orange County CEO Roundtable will have a similar impact on business leaders as the CIO Roundtable has had over the years.”Pringle’s experience includes 20+ years as a top leader in Fortune 500 companies, building and selling businesses at maximum value, running executive roundtables for leading brands such as Honda, Yamaha, Mitsubishi, and USC, and partnering with Vistage Worldwide, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. In addition to the Orange County CEO Roundtable, Pringle leads an in-person Vistage group, offering CEO members access to the exclusive Vistage Issue Processing methodology, a global network of 45,000 executives, and quarterly in-person speaker events.“The purpose of the Orange County CEO Roundtable is to equip business leaders with tools, resources, and strategies to not just survive but to truly thrive in today’s economy,” says Pringle. “It’s a no-cost, high-value opportunity for local CEOs to gain insights and connect with like-minded executives.”Key Benefits of the Orange County CEO Roundtable:• Collective Wisdom: Share real-world experiences and solve business challenges alongside peers.• Proven Leadership: Led by Pringle, drawing on decades of experience in executive coaching and business growth.• Expert Insights: Engage with speakers specializing in sales, leadership, AI, social media, and more.• Tailored Focus: Sessions revolve around actionable “How Do I…?” questions to address participants’ most pressing needs.Upcoming Virtual Sessions:• February 11, 2025 – How Do I Increase the Effectiveness of My Go-to-Market Strategy?• March 11, 2025 – Topic TBA• April 8, 2025 – Topic TBA• May 13, 2025 – Experience VistageA second session with events from August through November will be announced in Q2 2025.Executives interested in joining the Orange County CEO Roundtable are encouraged to reach out to Mr. Pringle for more information at John@ocCEORoundtable.com or 714-397-2548.About John PringleJohn Pringle is a dedicated Vistage Chair and seasoned business advisor with a history of fostering collaboration among executives. As a cofounder of the Orange County CIO Roundtable, he facilitated transformative discussions for IT leaders. Following the successful sale of his latest business, Pringle continues to support CEOs in achieving strategic growth through the Orange County CEO Roundtable and Vistage Peer Advisory Group.Register for Event on LinkedIn at:# # #

