Derby Barracks/ DUI, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006321
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 @ 1222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Rd, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Rebecca Ray
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/06/2024 at approximately 1222 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a vehicle that drove across a lawn and got stuck on a property on Gage Road in the Town of Newport Center, VT. The complainant advised they believed the operator was impaired and reported she was making threatening statements about a gun. State Police responded and later identified the operator as, Rebecca Ray, 32, of Derby. With assistance from members of Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Newport Police Department, Ray was safely taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff. Prior to being taken into custody, Ray was heard yelling obscenities as well as threating to shoot officers. Ray was transported to North Country Hospital due to her extreme level of intoxication and was processed for DUI. Ray was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
