Derby Barracks/ DUI, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006321

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 @ 1222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Rd, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Ray

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/06/2024 at approximately 1222 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a vehicle that drove across a lawn and got stuck on a property on Gage Road in the Town of Newport Center, VT. The complainant advised they believed the operator was impaired and reported she was making threatening statements about a gun. State Police responded and later identified the operator as, Rebecca Ray, 32, of Derby. With assistance from members of Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Newport Police Department, Ray was safely taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff.  Prior to being taken into custody, Ray was heard yelling obscenities as well as threating to shoot officers. Ray was transported to North Country Hospital due to her extreme level of intoxication and was processed for DUI. Ray was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

