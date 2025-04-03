Derby Barracks - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/2/25, 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reed Road, Coventry

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating an incident in which a single handgun-caliber bullet struck an occupied private residence on Reed Road in the Town of Coventry at approximately 2000 hours on 4/2/25. No injuries occurred as a result.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by VT Fish and Wildlife Game Wardens, and evidence collected indicates the round was fired from a location south of the residence and several hundred yards away, which may include the area of VT-105. This incident is not believed to be targeted, there is no indication of a threat to the public.

Members of the public having information about this incident, or who may have witnessed gunfire in the area of VT-105/Reed Rd in Coventry around the above time, are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881. Anonymous tips may also be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

This case is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.