St Albans Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002249
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 @1820 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Newton Road
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ryan Teague
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 1st 2025 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring speed on Lower Newton Road in the town of St Albans. Troopers observed a vehicle travelling 92 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Ryan Teague of St Albans Town. Teague was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 27th 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
