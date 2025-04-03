Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,867 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2002249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                         

STATION: St Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 @1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Newton Road

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Teague                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans Town, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 1st 2025 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring speed on Lower Newton Road in the town of St Albans. Troopers observed a vehicle travelling 92 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Ryan Teague of St Albans Town. Teague was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 27th 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025        

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more