St Albans Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2002249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 @1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Newton Road

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ryan Teague

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 1st 2025 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring speed on Lower Newton Road in the town of St Albans. Troopers observed a vehicle travelling 92 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Ryan Teague of St Albans Town. Teague was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 27th 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.