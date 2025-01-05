Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the upcoming winter storm event forecasted to hit the state over the coming days. “All West Virginians should absolutely be prepared for the potential impact this storm may bring,” Gov. Justice said. “Our top priority is safety, and we’re doing everything we can to stay ahead of the storm. State agencies are on high alert, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation closely. I ask all West Virginians to stay alert, follow any instructions from emergency officials, and take necessary precautions. The next few days may bring challenges, so let’s all take care of each other.”

