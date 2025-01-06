New Book "Mama Dallas and Augie" pays Tribute to New York’s First Godmother of the Five Point Gangs

The true story of NYC's first Italian "godmother".

New Book "Mama Dallas and Augie" pays Tribute to New York’s First Godmother with an epic family saga of courage and survival

I was inspired to write about my gutsy Great-Grandmother Concetta—a strong, fiercely independent woman with an unyielding spirit and a heart full of altruism, fearlessly fighting for her family” — Jody Fasanella

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Mama Dallas and Augie" is an epic novel that captivates readers as it shines a powerful light on the Italian American experience through a sweeping narrative of loyalty, resilience, and family bonds.

Authored by Sandi Jerome and Jody Fasanella, this story spans continents, decades, and generations, inspired by true events that are as riveting as they are poignant. Fascinated by her great-grandmother’s remarkable legacy, Jody set out to bring her extraordinary story to life.

At the heart of the novel lies Concetta, New York’s first “Godmother” and Jody’s great-grandmother - whose journey begins in Italy and leads her to the notorious Five Points neighborhood in New York City.

In a setting fraught with poverty and desperation, Concetta emerges as a fierce protector of vulnerable young women, particularly those trapped in the perils of prostitution. Her strength and resolve anchor her through personal tragedy when she believes her son, Augie, to be dead. Resolute, Concetta pours her efforts into uplifting her family and aiding the struggling poor in the Italian slums.

But Augie’s story is far from over. Surviving against all odds, he journeys into a dangerous underworld stretching from New York to France and Turkey. Drawn into the infamous pre-World War II "French Connection" drug trade, Augie’s charm and cunning allow him to navigate a perilous path, evading both mobsters and law enforcement.

His journey becomes intertwined with powerful OSS agents and German operatives, culminating in his capture and imprisonment in the harrowing confines of Dachau only to return to America to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect his mother and save his family's name.

“I was inspired to write this book about my gutsy Great-Grandmother Concetta—a strong, fiercely independent woman with an unyielding spirit and a heart full of altruism. She was a survivor, fearlessly fighting for her family and their future. As I delved into her mysterious past, I uncovered the fascinating duality of her life: she was like a female Lucky Luciano cloaked in the guise of Mother Teresa. I believe readers will find her story both captivating and unforgettable, offering an extraordinary literary adventure."”

Jody Fasanella

Mama Dallas and Augie is a must-read for anyone who appreciates historical fiction that is both deeply educational and emotionally captivating.

“As an immigrant myself, I am grateful to all the opportunities that the USA gave to myself and my Business. This incredible family saga is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the Italian immigration experience, the journey of resilience and determination and ultimate success of a woman in a man’s world, and reveal the Mob’s tentacles into important historical and political events”

Alexia Melocchi

Published by Little Studio Films, Mama Dallas and Augie is also being adapted into feature films or TV series.

The book is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats.

About the Author:

Sandi Jerome, a graduate of UCLA's Advanced Screenwriting program, transitioned to a full-time career as a screenwriter and novelist after successfully selling her technology company. With over 20 screenplays to her credit, Sandi has earned recognition as a finalist in esteemed competitions, including Nicholl Fellowships, PAGE Awards, Final Draft Big Break, and the Austin Film Festival.

About Jody Fasanella:

Jody Fasanella, a versatile and accomplished New York theater performer, has brought her talent to numerous film and television productions, including The Moving Picture Co, Good Grief, Steel, The Others, Profiler, and L.A. Law. On stage, she earned acclaim as Tessie in John Morgan Evans' comedy Daughters, with the Los Angeles Times highlighting the cast's "heartfelt performances. "Now, Jody is focusing on writing and producing, working with Little Studio Films to develop a feature and miniseries based on the true story of her Great-Grandmother "Mama Dallas" and Uncle "Augie."

About Alexia Melocchi/Little Studio Films:

Alexia Melocchi is a seasoned P.G.A. producer, renowned for her extensive expertise in the international distribution, production, and financing landscape of film and television.

Little Studio Films is a female owned Company, co- founded by Alexia Melocchi and her mother, Alexandra Yacovlef. With 30 years of experience in Hollywood and beyond, it works closely with filmmakers, producers, authors, and media companies driving creative and commercial success across the global entertainment industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.