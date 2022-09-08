Actress Maeve Quinlan and Producer Alexia Melocchi form Hollywood production shingle Flip It Studio

Actress Producer Maeve Quinlan Producer Alexia Melocchi

Lifetime star and prolific actress Maeve Quinlan forges a production alliance with International Producer Alexia Melocchi

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Maeve Quinlan and Producer Alexia Melocchi forge a production alliance with FLIP IT STUDIO.

Hollywood actress/producer Maeve Quinlan has partnered up with international Producer and Distributor Alexia Melocchi of LITTLE STUDIO FILMS to develop and produce unique stories with a global appeal.

Melocchi & Quinlan met on a movie set 16 years ago- Quinlan was the star, and Melocchi was the producer. Their working relationship was the beginning of a beautiful friendship and the launch pad for exploring business and creative synergies.

"I'm beyond excited to be in partnership with such a respected producing powerhouse as Alexia Melocchi. She not only produced 28 films but facilitated the sales of movies that grossed over 1 Billion dollars in the box office in recent years through her distributor clients, and I look forward to our newly formed Flip It Studio's slate to continue to grow and bring to life the projects and genres we are passionate about. We both love holiday rom-com, psychological thrillers, family-based television films/series, and projects which promote diversity/inclusion as well as strong female-centric based material," says Quinlan.

Their first collaboration was initially forged in 2020 with the Christmas romantic comedy SALVATION CHRISTMAS, where Quinlan will play the female lead opposite Jonathan Silverman. The latter will be stepping into the male lead role.

"When Maeve announced she wanted to return to producing as a natural expansion of her prolific acting career, I was thrilled. Not only has she already created, set up, and produced three series (ABC's Beverly Hill Nannies, Discovery's The Pack, and YouTube's breakthrough comedy 3Ways) but is a consummate professional and has great taste in material for a wide audience", says Melocchi.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, they are back in full development. They picked up several new screenplays by emerging writers in the romantic comedy, thriller, and elevated horror genres.

With an extensive network in world finance, distribution, and a wide talent pool to collaborate, they will be presenting their slate at this year’s MIPCOM in Cannes and the American Film Market under their newly formed Flip It Studio label.

Among other projects in development, Flip It Studio will be developing an LGBT Rom Com, a psychological thriller, a family drama set in Greece, a stoner horror comedy, a coming-of-age television pilot, and a Christmas romance drama with an aim for mid-2023 production.