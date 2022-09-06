The Hane Saga Storyteller conference sets 2023 dates in Las Vegas

HANE SAGA CONFERENCE

Hollywood Producers join Industry Panels for the second annual Hanè Saga Storyteller Conference in Las Vegas 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hane Saga storyteller conference is making Las Vegas its home base in 2023. Attendees will experience the power of breaking convention and creating a new universe with authenticity.

Bringing together Masters of Storytelling in a forum that will not only stimulate the creative minds but set the stage for some thought-provoking discussion and how to utilize these tools in the new Era of Hollywood, creating a powerful and creative setting from February 17th to February 19th, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second annual conference will bring together panels and workshops focusing on bringing storytelling across cultures and into the future. Some of the themes of this year’s panels will focus on Female Voices in the Industry, bringing together a panel with Maeve Quinlan, Alexia Melocchi, and Heidi Stangeland. Entertainment Attorney David Wienirt (Harper Collins) and Crypto Expert and TV Host and actor Bobby Del Rio are also confirmed.

On a very varied schedule for artists and creative entrepreneurs in all mediums, there will be workshops that teach us the importance of diversity and inclusion – but HOW to implement this in storytelling.

“I have been in this business for 30 years, and I am navigating this business now through the virtual market. And I can tell you for sure that there is nothing more powerful than the opportunity to be sitting in the same room with people who know their stuff and have the opportunities to speak to them and be in a close-knit environment. Many festivals are scattered, even if you go to big festivals like Berlinale and Cannes. your chances of being up close with decision-makers will not be that big as a great place like Kanab, Utah,” says Alexia Melocchi, Producer and International Distributor, a Speaker at last year's conference.

With the reopening of Hollywood and still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Program Director Heidi Stangeland intends to keep pushing forward and create a nurturing and healthy environment for storytelling in all forms.

“Our program this year is amazing, and I am so excited for everything we have. The topics are so important, and there is still so much to learn. Topics will focus on diversity in the industry, how to break stigmas that are still there – and how to take new tools and move forward. Blockchain technology has been around, but now it is finding its way to Hollywood – and learning how this impacts production is intriguing,” explains Heidi Stangeland, Program Director of Hané Saga Storyteller Conference.

Register to attend Hané Saga Integrated Conference 2023 to access all conference sessions, world-class networking, and unexpected discoveries of film locations and the future of storytelling. For Hané Saga Online, there will be one pass that covers the entire event, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across storytellers from around the world.