SCCG and MultiLot Announce A Joint Venture To Launch XTENDGAME: A Cutting-Edge Gaming Platform

SCCG and MultiLot Announce A Joint Venture To Launch XTENDGAME

The rebrand and relaunch of XTENDGAME will officially debut at the highly anticipated 2025 ICE Barcelona Conference, taking place from January 20–22.

This platform is a game-changer, combining the power of near real-time analytics and engagement to address the evolving needs of operators and players alike.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming consultancy and business development, is proud to announce a groundbreaking joint venture with Multilot Corporation, which will rebrand as XTENDGAME in January 2025.

This partnership will launch the XTENDGAME platform, featuring its flagship technologies XTENDai and XTENDPLAY, delivering cutting-edge near real-time analytics and customer engagement solutions for the global gaming industry.

The rebrand and relaunch of XTENDGAME will officially debut at the highly anticipated 2025 ICE Barcelona Conference, taking place from January 20–22. This pivotal industry event will serve as the launchpad for XTENDGAME’s innovative approach to transforming gaming operations worldwide.

“The launch of XTENDGAME represents a bold step forward for gaming operators seeking a complete, end-to-end platform that is compliant, secure, and designed to meet the challenges of today’s dynamic customer landscape,” said Jim Berger, CEO of XTENDGAME. “Through our partnership with SCCG Management, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the core infrastructure necessary to support near real-time insights and engagement tools to global markets.”

XTENDGAME’s redefined platform offers two core features:

XTENDai: Near real-time analytics providing operators with deep insights into customer behavior and preferences during registration and gameplay, enabling data-driven decision-making.

XTENDPLAY: Near real-time engagement tools that deliver personalized games, offers, and incentives, enhancing player retention and loyalty.

This partnership leverages SCCG Management’s extensive expertise in gaming consultancy and market expansion, ensuring XTENDGAME reaches a global audience. With over 30 years of experience driving innovation in the gaming industry, SCCG will support XTENDGAME’s rollout across key markets, offering its network of partners, operators, and industry leaders access to this revolutionary platform.

“SCCG Management is thrilled to partner with XTENDGAME as they build for the future of technology driven gaming engagement and analytics,” said Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management. “This platform is a game-changer, combining the power of near real-time analytics and engagement to address the evolving needs of operators and players alike.”

The XTENDGAME platform will provide solutions tailored to the needs of iGaming platforms, CRM providers and other B2C facing companies, with a focus on deep customer insights and live engagement tools, including SnapChance photo-based sweepstakes, augmented reality games, and social gaming solutions like LuckySeatz.

About XTENDGAME

XTENDGAME, formerly Multilot Corporation, provides a complete, secure, and compliant gaming platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry. Its flagship products, XTENDai and XTENDPLAY, deliver near real-time analytics and engagement tools to operators worldwide, enhancing player experiences and driving operational success.

https://www.xtendgame.com

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com

