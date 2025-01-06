Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Proudly Announces Woody Mitchell as Director of Food & Beverage

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Woody Mitchell, Director of Food & Beverage at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Woody is such an asset to the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa team and we are thrilled he will lead the direction of our food and beverage program” — Managing Director, Carlton Grant

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront, luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, promotes Woody Mitchell to Director of Food & Beverage. With more than 20 years in the culinary industry and most recently the Assistant Food & Beverage Director, Mitchell brings years of experience to the food and beverage program at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.“Woody is such an asset to the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa team and we are thrilled he will lead the direction of our food and beverage program,” says Managing Director, Carlton Grant. “His hospitality, leadership development, menu engineering, beverage education, and excellent communication skills are exceptional, and we are proud to have him at the helm.”During the past few years, Mitchell worked diligently at Hammock Beach to help concept, design, train and open the Pizzeria, Gelato, and Beach Brew venues. Mitchell has a proven track record of collaborating with diverse teams to achieve local and regional company goals. He has successfully developed individuals and entire teams, enhancing professional growth, guest experiences, and team member satisfaction while driving efficiency and profitability.Beginning his career as a restaurant manager, Mitchell successfully opened new restaurants by writing opening procedures, training manuals, schedules, and ordering guides. Mitchell became the Food and Beverage Multi-Outlet Assistant Manager at River City Casino and then Multi-Outlet Manager at Belterra Park. Later he became the Food & Beverage Director at Boomtown Casino’s and then at Ameristar Casino Hotel in Iowa where he was named Vice President of Hospitality before moving to Palm Coast, Florida to become the Assistant Food and Beverage Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.“I love this resort, the people and Palm Coast so I am truly honored to be the Food & Beverage Director and excited for all the ideas we plan to Implement,” said Woody Mitchell.Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. The grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and yacht harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 285 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.