2299 Ethan Allen Highway Road Closure

To all. Ethan Allen Highway Rt 7 in Charlotte in the vicinity of 2299 is closed both North and South due to a multi-vehicle crash. The roadway will be closed for an undermined amount of time while the roadway is cleared. Updates will be furnished as they become available. Sam Trombino ECDII 3294 Saint George Road Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111

