STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates death of man in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vermont (Sunday, April 20, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating after a man’s body was found Sunday afternoon, April 20, 2025, in South Hero.

The investigation began shortly after noon when police received a report from a homeowner that a body was seen floating in Lake Champlain off Kibbe Point. First responders were able to recover the body from the water.

The identify of the deceased man and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. The victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death and to assist investigators with making positive identification.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito are providing assistance. First responders to Kibbe Point included fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, North Hero and South Hero; South Hero Rescue; and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

