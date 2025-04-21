New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI-Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5001748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/21/25, 1007 hours
STREET: US-7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT-17
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Roger Raymond
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger's side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/21/25 at approximately 1007 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7, south of VT Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north at a reasonable speed when it left the northbound lane and struck small trees and brush. The operator was identified as Roger Raymond (68) of Vergennes, VT.
While speaking with Raymond, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Raymond was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for a drug influence evaluation and processing. At the conclusion of processing, Raymond was transported to Porter Medical Center to provide an evidentiary blood sample. Raymond was then released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
