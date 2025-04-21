New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5001748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/21/25, 1007 hours

STREET: US-7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT-17

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Roger Raymond

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger's side contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/21/25 at approximately 1007 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7, south of VT Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north at a reasonable speed when it left the northbound lane and struck small trees and brush. The operator was identified as Roger Raymond (68) of Vergennes, VT.

While speaking with Raymond, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Raymond was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for a drug influence evaluation and processing. At the conclusion of processing, Raymond was transported to Porter Medical Center to provide an evidentiary blood sample. Raymond was then released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.





Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



