Sharifah Hardie Calls for a Digital-First Approach to Empower California's Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor

Sharifah Hardie advocates for digital transformation and e-commerce to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs in California’s growing digital economy.

Small businesses, especially those owned by women, people of color, and underserved communities, must have the tools, resources, and access to succeed in an increasingly digital world.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses across the globe continue to embrace digital transformation and e-commerce as vital components of their growth strategies, California Gubernatorial Candidate Sharifah Hardie is calling on state leaders to prioritize digital infrastructure and innovation to empower local entrepreneurs and small businesses.With her strong background in business development and leadership, Sharifah Hardie is committed to creating an ecosystem that supports digital adoption and fosters economic growth for all Californians."Digital transformation is not just a buzzword – it's the future of business," said Sharifah Hardie. "Small businesses, especially those owned by women, people of color, and underserved communities, must have the tools, resources, and access to succeed in an increasingly digital world. As governor, I will ensure that California leads the way in creating a level playing field for every entrepreneur, by helping them integrate e-commerce into their business models and unlocking new avenues for growth."The rapid rise of digital commerce is transforming traditional business models and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs. As consumers shift towards online shopping, small businesses that adopt digital tools are not only able to survive but thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. However, many small business owners struggle with the high costs of technology, training, and navigating complex online platforms.Sharifah Hardie’s vision for California includes expanding access to affordable digital tools, providing training programs for small business owners to enhance their online presence, and creating incentives for companies to invest in technology that supports e-commerce. She envisions a California where businesses, especially Black-owned and minority-owned enterprises, can access the resources they need to compete in the global economy.“E-commerce and digital transformation are reshaping the future of business,” Sharifah Hardie continued. “It's not just about selling products online—it's about creating an inclusive digital ecosystem that provides small businesses with the resources, mentorship, and technology they need to scale effectively. Our state must be proactive in addressing the digital divide and ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital economy."Sharifah Hardie is committed to promoting policies that encourage digital literacy, improve internet infrastructure across underserved areas, and reduce the barriers small business owners face in adopting e-commerce solutions.For more information about Sharifah Hardie’s gubernatorial campaign and her vision for California’s digital economy, please visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

