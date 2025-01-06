National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) Returns to Atlanta FEB 2

National College Evaluation Camp LOGO Derrick Tatum and Julian Lewis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biggest Football Camp in the USA Returns to Atlanta on February 2, 2025National College Evaluation Camp ( NCEC ) Offers Unmatched Opportunity for Middle and High School AthletesThe National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) is back and bigger than ever! This premier event is the ultimate stage for middle and high school football players to showcase their skills in front of college coaches and recruiters. Hosted by Derrick Tatum, former National Army Bowl Director and CEO of Elite Talent Football, the NCEC is set to take place on February 2, 2025, at McEachern High School in Atlanta, GA.What Makes the NCEC a Can't-Miss Event?College Coaches On-Site: Earn an offer! Show your talent directly to coaches actively scouting for their programs. Last year, five student-athletes received offers at the camp—this year, it could be your turn!Professional NFL Combine-Style Testing by Zybek Sports: Zybek Sports, the official testing partner of the NFL Combine for over 13 years, brings their expertise to the NCEC. Athletes will undergo professional evaluations, including the 40-Yard Dash, Pro Agility Shuttle, and Broad Jump—the same tests NFL prospects perform.Position-Specific Drills: Refine your craft with tailored drills and face top competition in exciting 1v1 matchups.Exclusive VIP Seminar – February 1, 2025Kick off the experience with an exclusive VIP Private Seminar at the world-renowned Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta. Limited to just 25 attendees, this personalized session will teach student-athletes how to handle interviews, build their brand, and navigate the recruiting process like professionals. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain a competitive edge. College Coaches will be in Attendance to meet ask questions about recruiting and the transfer portal.Success Stories: Be the Next Rising Star!The NCEC has been a launchpad for countless athletes now dominating at the collegiate and professional levels, including Trevor Lawrence, Mecole Hardman, Derrick Brown, Juju Lewis, Air Noland, Eric Stokes, Trayvon Mullen, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Owen Pappoe.As Derrick Tatum says, “Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.” This camp is where stars are born—are you ready to be next?Register Here

