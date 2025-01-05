Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5000070

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/4/2025 2159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Roger “RJ” Corriveau

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a dispute at a residence on Cross Road in Derby. Investigation revealed Roger “RJ” Corriveau, age 44 of Holland, had engaged in a physical altercation with a family member and placed them in fear of bodily injury. Corriveau is also accused of threatening a bystander while being taken into custody. Corriveau was arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Corriveau was released with conditions of release and cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 1/6/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov