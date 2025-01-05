Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 25A5000070
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/4/2025 2159 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Roger “RJ” Corriveau
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a dispute at a residence on Cross Road in Derby. Investigation revealed Roger “RJ” Corriveau, age 44 of Holland, had engaged in a physical altercation with a family member and placed them in fear of bodily injury. Corriveau is also accused of threatening a bystander while being taken into custody. Corriveau was arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Corriveau was released with conditions of release and cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 1/6/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/2025 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
