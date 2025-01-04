Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Domestic Related Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that injured five people in Northeast.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 8:18 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located two adult males and an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two additional adult males also suffered gunshot wounds and transported themselves to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation determined one of the males who arrived at the hospital was the suspect in the shooting.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Deamonte Bridgeforth of Northeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature and the shooting occurred during an altercation between the suspect and one of the victims.

CCN: 25001544

###

