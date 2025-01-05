WILLISTON BARRACKS / MULTIPLE CHARGES, MULTIPLE WARRANTS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1000077
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2025 @ 1324 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 104, Milton
VIOLATION:
1. Arrest on Warrant x3
2. DUI with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting
3. Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
4. Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Wayne M. Butchino
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Devron M. Monahan
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 4th, 2025 at approximately 1324 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 104 in the town of Milton.
Responding Troopers were notified that one occupant (the passenger) was injured and out of the vehicle and that a second occupant (the operator) had fled the scene on foot. Upon arrival to the scene and after conducting an investigation, it was determined that Devron Monahan (age 27) of St. Albans was the passenger in the vehicle and that Wayne Butchino (age 27) of St. Albans was the operator.
Monahan was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries he sustained as a result of being ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Butchino was located a short time later in Milton and taken to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries he sustained as a result of the crash.
It was also determined that Butchino had three active warrants for his arrest. Two out of Franklin County were for a failure to appear reference to a Retail Theft, and for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Weapon. The third warrant out of Chittenden County was for a failure to appear reference to a Retail Theft.
While speaking with Butchino at UVM Medical Center Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.
Upon being medically cleared at the hospital, Butchino was taken into custody on his warrants and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was lodged without bail on the 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault warrant. He was issued citations for the Failure to Appear warrants and flash cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the new charges of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
1. Chittenden County- 1/6/2025 @ 0830 hours (new charges) and 1/6/2025 @ 1030 hours (warrant)
1. Franklin County- 1/6/2025 @ 1300 hours (warrants)
COURT: Chittenden Superior/Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: Hold Without Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
