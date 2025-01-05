WILLISTON BARRACKS / MULTIPLE CHARGES, MULTIPLE WARRANTS

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24A1000077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 01/04/2025 @ 1324 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 104, Milton

VIOLATION:

1. Arrest on Warrant x3

2. DUI with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting

3. Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

4. Leaving the Scene of an Accident





ACCUSED: Wayne M. Butchino

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT





VICTIM: Devron M. Monahan

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 4th, 2025 at approximately 1324 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 104 in the town of Milton.





Responding Troopers were notified that one occupant (the passenger) was injured and out of the vehicle and that a second occupant (the operator) had fled the scene on foot. Upon arrival to the scene and after conducting an investigation, it was determined that Devron Monahan (age 27) of St. Albans was the passenger in the vehicle and that Wayne Butchino (age 27) of St. Albans was the operator.





Monahan was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries he sustained as a result of being ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Butchino was located a short time later in Milton and taken to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries he sustained as a result of the crash.





It was also determined that Butchino had three active warrants for his arrest. Two out of Franklin County were for a failure to appear reference to a Retail Theft, and for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Weapon. The third warrant out of Chittenden County was for a failure to appear reference to a Retail Theft.





While speaking with Butchino at UVM Medical Center Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.





Upon being medically cleared at the hospital, Butchino was taken into custody on his warrants and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was lodged without bail on the 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault warrant. He was issued citations for the Failure to Appear warrants and flash cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the new charges of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

1. Chittenden County- 1/6/2025 @ 0830 hours (new charges) and 1/6/2025 @ 1030 hours (warrant)

1. Franklin County- 1/6/2025 @ 1300 hours (warrants)

COURT: Chittenden Superior/Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: Hold Without Bail

