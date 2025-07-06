Submit Release
News Search

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,003 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert- US Route 5, Dummerston

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster VSP Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Both sides of US Route 5, Dummerston are shut down to traffic in the area of Dummerston Station Rd due to powerlines on fire. 

This incident is expected to last for two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Alert- US Route 5, Dummerston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more