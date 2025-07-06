Traffic Alert- US Route 5, Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster VSP Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both sides of US Route 5, Dummerston are shut down to traffic in the area of Dummerston Station Rd due to powerlines on fire.

This incident is expected to last for two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.