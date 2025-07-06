St Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005873
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Elmore
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/5/25 @ approximately 0352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hill St, Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Paris Crown
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/5/25 at approximately 0352 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was dispatched to a vehicle off the roadway on Hill St in the Town of Danville, VT. Upon arrival, Paris Crown was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Paris has active conditions to not consume alcohol. During the investigation Paris admitted to consuming alcohol. Paris was placed under arrest for the aforementioned charge. Paris was transported and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/7/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
