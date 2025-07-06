Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005873

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Elmore                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/5/25 @ approximately 0352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hill St, Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Paris Crown                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/5/25 at approximately 0352 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was dispatched to a vehicle off the roadway on Hill St in the Town of Danville, VT. Upon arrival, Paris Crown was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Paris has active conditions to not consume alcohol. During the investigation Paris admitted to consuming alcohol. Paris was placed under arrest for the aforementioned charge. Paris was transported and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/7/25 at 1230 hours.           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

