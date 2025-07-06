Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5003586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 2008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adults

ACCUSED: Nicholas Grims

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/5/25 at approximately 2008 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Cross Road in Derby. Investigation showed that Grims had assaulted a household member and a vulnerable adult. Grims was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Grims was held with $500 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

