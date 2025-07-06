Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 2008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adults
ACCUSED: Nicholas Grims
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/5/25 at approximately 2008 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Cross Road in Derby. Investigation showed that Grims had assaulted a household member and a vulnerable adult. Grims was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Grims was held with $500 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
