My Arcade unveils Casino Player and Casino Pocket at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade® , the industry leader in retro video gaming, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovations, the Casino Player and Casino Pocket, at CES 2025. These innovative devices bring the thrill of the casino straight into the palms of your hands, offering the ultimate on-the-go gaming experience for casino enthusiasts.With over 20 timeless casino and card games, players can enjoy favorites like roulette, slot machine, baccarat, poker, blackjack and many more. Both devices are thoughtfully designed to combine portability with high quality features, ensuring users enjoy an engaging and immersive gaming experience.Attendees of CES 2025 will have an exclusive opportunity to see these exciting devices firsthand at the My Arcade booth:• Booth Number: #15146, Central Hall• Date: January 7–10, 2025• Location: Las Vegas Convention Center[Casino Player]• 3.5” high resolution display• Metal slot machine pull• Adjustable screen brightness• Item number: DGUN-3945[Casino Pocket]• 3.5” high resolution display• Metal slot machine pull• Adjustable screen brightness• Built in rechargeable battery• Item number: DGUN-3946Assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vjuirdob4e6x44nqf3bur/AAEx86EGdxoDGxP9PpRxu_k/Casino%20Collection?rlkey=rs27vpxz84mvxvpzoum2q4udl&e=1&dl=0 About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like Pac-Man, Galaga, Tetris, Space Invaders, Street Fighter™II, Mega Man™, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetro

