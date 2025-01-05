77 Years Later: A Historic Milestone in Pakistan’s Sikh Heritage Led by Ranjit Nagara USA

Nishan Sahib installation at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji Nishan Sahib installation at Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji

Ranjit Nagara USA Leads Global Initiative to Install New Nishan Sahibs at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji, Rohtas, Jhelum

JHELUM, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 77 years, on December 13, 2024 a momentous chapter in Sikh history has been written. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, new Nishan Sahibs have been ceremoniously installed at two sacred Gurdwaras: Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji.This extraordinary achievement was made possible by the dedication and vision of Ranjit Nagara USA led by Dr. Satpreet Singh , supported by the unwavering contributions of Sangat worldwide.Reviving Sikh Heritage: A Global EffortThis initiative marks a revival of Sikh heritage in Pakistan, where historical Gurdwaras hold profound significance. These Gurdwaras, central to the legacy of Sikhism, have witnessed decades of neglect and abandonment. Through meticulous planning, international collaboration, and the blessings of the Sangat, this project has brought new life to these spiritual landmarks.Ranjit Nagara USA, led by Dr. Satpreet Singh, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and refunctioning abandoned historical Gurdwaras, spearheaded the initiative. With global Sangat support, this effort underscores the unity and collective strength of the Sikh community in preserving its sacred sites and cultural identity.Significance of the Nishan Sahib InstallationThe Nishan Sahib, a towering symbol of Sikh pride and sovereignty, stands as a beacon of faith and resilience. Its installation at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji carries deep spiritual and historical significance.Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji is the birthplace of Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, revered as the Mother of the Khalsa. The new Nishan Sahib pays homage to her legacy, reminding generations of her pivotal role in Sikh history.Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji holds a special place as a site of profound historical importance, associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and spiritual journeys.Uniting the Global Sikh CommunityThe success of this initiative is a testament to the unity of the global Sikh community. From the United States to Canada, the UK, Australia, and beyond, Sikh Sangat came together to contribute their time, resources, and blessings. This collective effort has reinforced the idea that preserving Sikh heritage is a shared responsibility.Dr. Satpreet Singh, the head of Ranjit Nagara USA, expressed gratitude to the Sangat and emphasized the importance of such initiatives:“This historic moment belongs to every Sikh around the world. It reflects our collective commitment to safeguarding our heritage and honoring the sacrifices of our ancestors. The installation of these Nishan Sahibs symbolizes the strength of our faith and the unity of our Panth.”The Role of Sangat WorldwideThis remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the global Sangat’s unwavering support. Contributions poured in from Sikh communities worldwide, including:Financial Support: Donations funded the restoration of the Gurdwaras and the installation of the Nishan Sahibs.Volunteer Efforts: Sangat members dedicated their time and skills to ensure the success of the project.Spiritual Guidance: Sikh scholars and leaders provided insights into maintaining the authenticity and sanctity of the sites.Collaboration with Local AuthoritiesThe initiative also saw collaboration with local authorities in Pakistan, including the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). Their support was instrumental in overcoming logistical challenges and ensuring the smooth execution of the project.The Ceremonial EventThe installation ceremonies were conducted with traditional Sikh rituals, including:Ardas (Prayer): Seeking blessings for the success of the initiative and the well-being of the Sikh Panth.Kirtan (Hymn Singing): Devotional hymns filled the air, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.Procession: The Nishan Sahibs were carried in a grand procession, symbolizing the unity of the community.Installation Ceremony: The Nishan Sahibs were raised with reverence, amidst chants of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”Impact on the Sikh CommunityThe installation of the new Nishan Sahibs has ignited a sense of pride and hope within the Sikh community. It serves as a reminder of the rich heritage and spiritual legacy that Sikhs are entrusted to protect and promote.This initiative has also strengthened ties between Sikhs in Pakistan and the global community. It highlights the importance of preserving historical sites as symbols of interfaith harmony and cultural coexistence.Future PlansRanjit Nagara USA is committed to continuing its efforts to restore other abandoned Gurdwaras in Pakistan and around the world. Upcoming projects include:Restoration of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji and other historically significant sites.Installation of Granthi Singhs and Sewadars to ensure regular upkeep and functioning of the Gurdwaras.Reviving traditional Sikh festivals and melas to promote community engagement and awareness.A Message of Unity and HopeThe installation of the Nishan Sahibs at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji is more than a historical event; it is a message of unity, resilience, and faith. It demonstrates that with collective effort and divine blessings, even the most challenging goals can be achieved.As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us renew our commitment to preserving our heritage and passing it on to future generations. Together, we can ensure that the legacy of Sikhism continues to shine brightly across the world.Contact InformationFor media inquiries and further details, please contact:Ranjit Nagara USAEmail: info@ranjitnagarausa.orgWebsite: https://www.ranjitnagara.org/ Phone: +1-209-707-7577

