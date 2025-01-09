Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA Announce a Strategic Partnership for Sustainable and Sovereign Artificial Intelligence

Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA partner for sovereign, sustainable AI, ensuring secure data and eco-friendly infrastructures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more and more companies, industries, and governments entrust their strategic data to technological giants whose AI models can reuse or even resell that information, Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA are proud to unveil their strategic partnership.This collaboration provides organizations with a sovereign, secure, and eco-responsible alternative for developing and hosting their artificial intelligence solutions.𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Many public and private entities worry about their lack of control over data when using international AI providers. By partnering with GenerIA, a specialist in tailor-made, eco-friendly AI, Nordik Data Centers now offers a comprehensive solution that ensures end-to-end security and confidentiality.AI solutions are deployed within the client’s private environment, with no risk of outsourcing or selling data to third parties.𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬Located in Shawinigan (Quebec), Nordik Data Centers has an initial capacity of 5 MW and facilities built to the Uptime Institute’s Tier III standard. The company is committed to:• Using 100% renewable energy• Implementing eco-efficient solutions, including heat recovery, CO₂-based cooling, and two-stage DLC cooling• Providing redundant connectivity• Offering a secure infrastructure specifically designed for Artificial Intelligence needsThese features guarantee optimal energy reliability and adherence to the highest environmental standards.𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈GenerIA stands out for developing tailor-made, high-performance, and carbon-neutral artificial intelligence.The company designs models specifically trained on its clients’ data, ensuring:• Data Security: No transfer to uncontrolled third-party servers• Flexibility: AI solutions tailored to each organization’s needs and ESG objectives• Ecological Transparency: Clear tracking of energy consumption and environmental impact𝐀 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐈Thanks to Nordik Data Centers’ expertise in sustainable data center infrastructures and GenerIA’s sovereign AI solutions, businesses now benefit from:• Strengthened technological innovation: Advanced computing capabilities for training and running high-performance AI models.• Increased environmental sustainability: A shared commitment to reducing carbon footprints and optimizing energy efficiency.• Complete confidentiality and sovereignty: Assurance that critical data is not used elsewhere or resold.This partnership marks a decisive milestone in the rise of responsible AI rooted in local infrastructures. It positions Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA as leading players in creating technological value while meeting security and sustainable development requirements.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐤 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬Nordik Data Centers is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities that provide both high-performance computing power and a firm commitment to environmental sustainability. With data centers in strategic locations, Nordik ensures optimal connectivity and world-class data security – nordikdatacenters.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐈𝐀Based at the DigiHub Shawinigan , GenerIA is an innovative company developing sovereign and carbon-neutral artificial intelligence solutions, combining exceptional performance with respect for the environment. The company designs professional, tailor-made AIs, operated directly on clients’ data to ensure maximum security and reduced energy consumption. Its upcoming series, Nexus, a generation of general-purpose AIs inspired by the spirit of ChatGPT, will set new standards by combining quantum computing power, energy efficiency, and total carbon neutrality – generia.ai𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Contact at Nordik Data Centers: 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝 – 𝑠.𝑝𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑑@𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑘𝑑𝑐.𝑐𝑜𝑚Contact at GenerIA: 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭 – 𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑑.𝑑𝑟𝑢𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑡@𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎.𝑎𝑖

