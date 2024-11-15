Canada and Nigeria Partner at COP29 to Launch Carbon-Neutral AI Initiative

First AI carbon-neutral

Pioneering partnership between NASENI and DigiHub Shawinigan establishes carbon offset system, leading to GenerIA's groundbreaking carbon-neutral AI

SHAWINIGAN, QC, CANADA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐂𝐎𝐏 𝟐𝟗: 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈Baku, Azerbaijan – November 15, 2024 – At COP 29, Canada and Nigeria announce a strategic partnership to create an innovative carbon credit model to support Nigeria's economic and ecological development. This project, led by Nigeria’s National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the DigiHub Shawinigan, establishes a carbon offset system specifically designed for the Nigerian market, enabling credits generated to be reinvested directly into the local economy. The goal is to fund the transition toward carbon neutrality while integrating each country’s sustainable development objectives.𝐀 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞This partnership comes at a time when the energy footprint of digital technologies is growing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency, data centers, which previously consumed 1% of global electricity, now reach 460 TWh with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies. By 2026, this consumption could double, matching that of a country like Japan. This joint initiative addresses this sustainability challenge by developing compensation and energy efficiency solutions for resource-intensive technologies, particularly AI.𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞"𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝, 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑐ℎ 𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑁𝑖𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑖𝑛𝑓𝑟𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑙𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑙 𝑓𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒," said 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐮, CEO of NASENI. "𝐵𝑦 𝑖𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑜𝑛 𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑡 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙, 𝑤𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎 𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑚𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑁𝑖𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎."For 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, "𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑢𝑛𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑔𝑎𝑛 𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑝𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑. 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑜𝑟𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑧𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝐷𝑖𝑔𝑖𝐻𝑢𝑏 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑦𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑧𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒."𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜̧𝐨𝐢𝐬-𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, proudly adds, "𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑎𝑛 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑒 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑔𝑎𝑛, 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑎’𝑠 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑦. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑁𝐴𝑆𝐸𝑁𝐼 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑎 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑜 𝑎 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑐𝑜𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑙𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑐 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑝𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡."𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐈𝐀: 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩’𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭A tangible example of this collaboration is GenerIA, a startup from DigiHub Shawinigan that is already developing language models. This company is set to launch the world’s first carbon-neutral AI, with a strong commitment to eco-responsibility. GenerIA is already offering a frugal AI, consuming 50 to 60% less CO₂ than comparable technologies. Thanks to the carbon offset system established through the partnership with NASENI, this AI will achieve total carbon neutrality – an unprecedented breakthrough in the field.𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐮, Managing Director of DigiHub Shawinigan, states, "𝐺𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝐼𝐴 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑁𝐴𝑆𝐸𝑁𝐼. 𝐼𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎𝑛 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑎 𝑐𝑎𝑛 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎 𝑔𝑙𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑙 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑏𝑦 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑜𝑡ℎ 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠. 𝐴 𝑟𝑜𝑏𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝐴𝑃𝐼 𝑠𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑓𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑜𝑛-𝑛𝑒𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝐴𝐼 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑏𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚."𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭, spokesperson for GenerIA, concludes, "𝑇𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦, 𝑤𝑒 𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑎 ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑐 𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑝: 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑜𝑛-𝑛𝑒𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑙, 𝑎 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠 𝑒𝑛𝑣𝑖𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟. 𝐼𝑛 𝑎𝑑𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐴𝐼 𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑖𝑡. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑘𝑠 𝑎 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑒𝑟𝑎 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒, 𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝐴𝐼."𝐀𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬This unique partnership offers significant advantages: DigiHub will be able to provide carbon offsetting to its partner companies, thus strengthening its leadership in sustainability, while NASENI will benefit from funding and new industrial capabilities. This collaboration allows Canada to strengthen its bilateral relations with a strategic African partner while promoting an inclusive and ecological development model.COP 29 symbolizes this international cooperation, laying the foundations for a future where technology and ecology come together to build a more sustainable world.------------𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈: The Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, a Nigerian government agency dedicated to the development of infrastructure in science, technology, and engineering. It aims to strengthen the country’s technological capabilities by promoting local solutions, supporting industrialization, and creating jobs. With a network of 12 specialized institutes, NASENI collaborates with universities, industries, and international organizations to drive innovation and Nigeria’s technological autonomy. https://naseni.gov.ng 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 is a leading digital ecosystem in Canada, a powerful driver of digital transformation since 2014. With its high computing capacity and expertise in AI, DigiHub is more than a tech hub: it’s an incubator of innovation, where startups, researchers, and industries join forces to create the technologies of tomorrow. With its new Technological Convergence Hub, it combines AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and the metaverse to develop groundbreaking solutions. https://digihub.ca 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐈𝐀, based at DigiHub Shawinigan, is a startup that develops sovereign and eco-responsible AI solutions, combining exceptional performance with environmental respect. The company designs professional AI tailored to execute directly on client data, ensuring maximum security and reduced energy consumption. Its upcoming series, Nexus, a generation of generalist AIs inspired by ChatGPT’s spirit, will set new standards by combining quantum computing power, energy frugality, and total carbon neutrality. https://generia.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.