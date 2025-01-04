Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide in St. Mary’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – The Maryland State Police continue to investigate a homicide that occurred Friday in St. Mary’s County.

The victim has been identified as Chaquanda Latise Odom, 36, of California, Maryland. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2025, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a report of a shooting in the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, Maryland. Troopers discovered Odom at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a preliminary investigation, police arrested Odom’s ex-husband, Jayson David Pressley, 38, also of Lexington Park, after he turned himself in at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Pressley is charged with first- and second-degree murder. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with support from the state police Criminal Enforcement Division South, Crash Team and Forensic Sciences Division, as well as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues.

Jayson David Pressley

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

 

