EMPOWERED WOMEN EMPOWER ANNOUNCES 4th ANNUAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS NETWORKING CONFERENCE IN ATLANTA FEATURING ASHLEY FOX

Connecting Women Entrepreneurs to Scale, Lead, and Thrive – Featuring Honoree Ashley Fox and the Prestigious Women Who Empower Award Ceremony.

I believe in creating spaces where women rise together, break barriers, and step into their power to achieve extraordinary success. When we support each other, nothing is impossible.” — Diana Richardson Phillipus

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowered Women Empower is proud to unveil the 4th Annual Women in Business Networking Conference ( WBNC ), the premier gathering of dynamic female entrepreneurs and industry leaders, returning to Atlanta on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Midtown Atlanta Hotel. This year's highly anticipated theme, RISE & THRIVE, sets the tone for a powerful day of inspiration, empowerment, and unparalleled networking.This year’s conference shines even brighter with the presence of Ashley Fox, celebrated entrepreneur, financial educator, and one of the most influential voices in business today. Ashley will be honored during the event, highlighting her relentless dedication to empowering women and driving economic change. Her recognition underscores the transformative impact of women leading with purpose and passion.“The Women in Business Networking Conference has become a cornerstone for fostering female entrepreneurship,” says Diana Richardson Phillipus , CEO of Empowered Women Empower and the visionary architect behind WBNC. “Having Ashley Fox join us as an honoree elevates this year’s event to new heights. Her journey and achievements epitomize the very essence of RISE & THRIVE. This year will be our most extraordinary yet.”WBNC 2025 will feature powerful lineup of influential speakers, interactive workshops, and strategic networking sessions designed to equip women with the tools and insights needed to scale their businesses, elevate their brands, and embrace leadership. The conference will culminate with the prestigious Women Who Empower Award Ceremony, celebrating groundbreaking women who have left an indelible mark in their industries.

