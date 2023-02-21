Trailblazing Supermodel Beverly Johnson Headlines the Women In Business Networking Conference In Atlanta
Trailblazing Supermodel Beverly Johnson headlines at the Women In Business Networking Conference on March 18, 2023.
By building a community of businesswomen we can create a powerful network to encourage growth and success. We can share resources, advice, and opportunities and work together to break down barriers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WBNC event celebrates its 2nd annual Women Who Empower Conference at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson, best known for blazing the path forward and becoming the first woman of color to grace the cover of American Vogue and the French Elle magazine, empowering women of color across the world, embraces the mission that Empowered Women Empower is founded on.
— Diana Richardson-Phillipus
The conference will have notable Power Panelist, for women entrepreneurs and those seeking to embark on the road to entrepreneurship. Hundreds of network seekers will be Empowered by some of the top professionals to include, Brooklyn Tankard, Founder and CEO, I Am Free Society, and Purpose-based business coach, Dr. Cortina Louis, Serial Entrepreneur, Licensed Therapist, Author and W.O.W Effect developer, Yolanda M. Smith, Branding Strategist, Coach and Author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, Founder and CEO, BGBB Literacy Foundation, Author and Strategist and Lynita Mitchell-Blackwell, Esq., Life Coach, Author and Ordained New Thought Christian Minister.
The POWER PANEL will be inclusive of topics such as, Breaking the glass ceiling, Networking 12x, It takes a village, Passion and Purpose, and Transformation, the journey.
About Empowered Women Empower: EWE is an organization led by Founder, and CEO Diana Richardson-Phillipus. EWE was founded with a mission to connect women entrepreneurs to resources they need to start and grow their businesses, access capital, and build their network.
EWE believes that when women are given the opportunity to thrive, they will not only improve their own lives, but also have a positive impact on their families, communities, and most of all, their businesses. "All of these components are necessary ingredients for the success of women because it takes a village, says Diana.
This March, more than 100 women will participate in this year's conference, which will be in-person at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel. Tickets can be purchased at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-business-networking-2023-conference-tickets-459128986157
Diana Richardson-Phillipus
Empowered Women Empower
+1 404-692-0603
info@empoweredwomenempower.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other