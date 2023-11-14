DIANA RICHARDSON PHILLIPUS PRESENTS THE 3RD ANNUAL WBNC CONFERENCE: EMPOWERING WOMEN TO SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS
Diana Richardson Phillipus Founder and CEO of Empowered Women Empower announces the 3rd Annual Women In Business Networking Conference on March 16, 2024.
Fueling an unstoppable sisterhood, we unleash an unparalleled network that fuels explosive growth and relentless success.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Richardson Phillipus, renowned entrepreneur and advocate for women in business, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Women in Business Networking Conference. This remarkable event, scheduled to take place on March 16, 2024, at the prestigious Courtland Grand Hotel in Atlanta, GA, aims to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and thrive in the world of business.
— Diana Richardson Phillipus
With a lineup of industry-leading experts, the conference promises to inspire and empower women to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and achieve remarkable success. This year's conference sets the stage for an unforgettable experience, with a diverse range of business leaders and influencers at the forefront.
Headlining the event as the distinguished Keynote Speaker is Dr. Cheryl Wood, an internationally acclaimed speaker and the proud owner of Global Speakers University. Dr. Wood is known for her remarkable ability to captivate audiences and equip them with powerful tools to unlock their potential. Her expertise and insights will undoubtedly leave attendees motivated, inspired, and ready to conquer their desired goals.
Furthermore, joining the conference as a featured speaker is the trailblazing Dr. Yassin Hall, the first black woman to make millions of dollars through her successful venture - opening an Amazon store. Dr. Hall's story is one of resiliency, determination, and unparalleled success. Her entrepreneurial journey has not only shattered glass ceilings but also serves as an inspiration for women worldwide. Dr. Hall will share her invaluable insights and strategies for business growth, igniting a flame of possibility within every attendee.
The WBNC promotes collaboration, resource-sharing, and mentorship for women entrepreneurs in a supportive and empowering environment. This year's event focuses on harnessing the power of connections and fostering meaningful relationships among attendees. With ample networking opportunities and engaging workshops, participants will have the chance to establish valuable connections and gain insights from fellow entrepreneurs.
This one-day conference caters to women from all industries and business stages, from aspiring entrepreneurs to established business owners. Attendees can expect a comprehensive range of topics, including business development, financial management, marketing strategies, leadership skills, and more. The conference aims to equip women with the necessary knowledge, tools, and inspiration to navigate the challenges and seize the abundant opportunities in the business world.
Diana Richardson Phillipus, the visionary behind this exceptional event, is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and has a deep commitment to supporting women in their entrepreneurial journeys. She believes that by fostering a strong network of women entrepreneurs, we can create a powerful force for change, innovation, and economic growth.
The 3rd Annual Women in Business Networking Conference promises to be a transformative experience, offering attendees the chance to gain valuable insights, build fruitful connections, and leave with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this incredible gathering of women entrepreneurs.
About Diana Richardson Phillipus:
Diana Richardson Phillipus is a prominent entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and advocate for women in business. With years of experience in various industries, her mission is to empower women to unlock their potential, embrace their passions, and achieve remarkable success in the business world and beyond.
