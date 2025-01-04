MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the New Year's Day Attack in New Orleans, Louisiana

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana in the US on 1 January 2025.We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims, and we wish the injured swift recoveries. This attack is a stark reminder of the threat that terrorism continues to pose to all countries.

The Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C. is in contact with the local authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected by the incident.

Singaporeans going to or in the US are advised to exercise vigilance, monitor developments at their intended destinations through the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans are strongly advised to eRegister with MFA if they have not done so.Singaporeans are also encouraged to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and conditions of their insurance policy. Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C. or the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission in the US or the 24-hour Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Washington D.C.

Tel: +1 202 537 3100

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 202 537 3100 (Ext 14)

Email: singemb_was@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco

Tel: +1 415 543 4775

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 415 290 9000

Email: singcg_sfo@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate in New York

Tel: +1 212 223 3331

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 917 293 4540

Email: singcon_nyc@mfa.sg

Singapore Honorary Consulate in Miami

Tel: +1 305 858 4225

Emergency Tel (after hours): +65 6379 8000

Email: sgreen@sg-miami-consulate.org

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 JANUARY 2025