MPD Makes Quick Arrests in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four suspects in a robbery that happened in Northeast D.C.



On Thursday, January 2, 2025, at approximately 4:04pm, officers responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northeast for the report of a robbery. Two suspects approached the victims, demanded their property, and made threatening statements. The victims complied and the suspects fled in a vehicle. A short time later, with the assistance of MPD’s helicopter Falcon 1, the suspect’s vehicle was located, and the suspects were apprehended. The suspect vehicle was discovered to be stolen less than two hours prior to the offense.



As a result of the on-scene investigation, a 16-year-old Female, of Northeast, DC and a 17-year-old Female, of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with Robbery Fear and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. Additionally, 18-year-old Raya Poston, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and a 14-year-old Female, of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.



CCN: 25000858

###