MPD Arrests Teen in Four Burglaries and a Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests made shortly after a burglary occurred in Northwest. One of the suspects arrested is now charged in four additional offenses.
On Thursday, January 2, 2025, Fourth District officers responded to reports of a possible residential burglary in the 4300 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest. Officers canvassed the area and located two suspects matching a description and placed them under arrest. Property stolen during the burglary was recovered. CCN: 25000893
A 16-year-old male of Northwest, DC and a 15-year-old female of Southeast, DC were charged with Burglary Two.
Third District Detectives were alerted to the arrest and connected the male suspect to a series of business burglaries and a robbery that occurred last year. As a result of their investigation, the 16-year-old male is additionally charged with each of the below offenses:
- Burglary Two - On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:47 a.m., in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest, the suspect unlawfully entered the establishment, took property then fled the scene. CCN: 24117607
- Burglary Two - On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:52 a.m., in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, the suspect forced entry into the business, stole money then fled the scene. CCN: 24117623
- Burglary Two - On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, the suspect forced entry into the business, stole money then fled the scene. CCN: 24117606
- Armed Robbery - On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 11:51 p.m., in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest, the suspects attacked one of the victims while brandishing a firearm, took property and fled the scene. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 24143414
The Armed Robbery offense remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
