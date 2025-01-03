MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., First District officers responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of 18th Street and A Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim, stole property then fled the scene. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Previously, a 14-year-old Female of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

On January 2nd, 2025, a 14-year-old Female of Southeast was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 24188366

###