MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery.
On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., First District officers responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of 18th Street and A Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim, stole property then fled the scene. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.
Previously, a 14-year-old Female of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.
On January 2nd, 2025, a 14-year-old Female of Southeast was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.
CCN: 24188366
###
