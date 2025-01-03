MPD and Federal Partners Announce Security Plans for Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes

Today, Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith was joined by local and federal partners to discuss security preparations for the upcoming counting and certification of electoral votes, scheduled to occur on Monday, January 6.

Last year, DC public safety leaders requested this Joint Session of Congress be designated as a National Special Security Event (NSSE), bringing together federal and local partners under the lead of the United States Secret Service. The counting and certification of the 2024 Presidential Election is designated an NSSE by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, based in part on the event’s significance, size, and attendees. Designating an event as an NSSE allows for significant resources from the federal government, as well as state and local partners, to be used to ensure a robust security plan is in place. This marks the first time this event has been designated as an NSSE.

A security perimeter is in place around the United States Capitol complex. Those who travel through the immediate area should plan accordingly. Impacts on DC residents outside of this area should be minimal, and there are no planned impacts on mass transit.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is working closely with the United States Secret Service and other federal partners to ensure this event is secure for all involved,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “If you live, work, or need to travel through the area immediately around the United States Capitol Complex on Monday, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself some extra time.”

“The U.S. Secret Service and our federal partners have been working diligently on the security planning for the 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes,” said Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington Field Office. “As with all National Special Security Events, our goal is to ensure a safe and secure environment for our protectees and all those involved with the event.”

“The eyes of the world will be on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Elected officials across the country have faced a heightened threat environment in recent years, so we cannot take any chances when it comes to protecting the Members of Congress,” said Chief J. Thomas Manger of the U.S. Capitol Police. “During the last four years, our men and women have been working around the clock to build a stronger Department by hiring hundreds of additional officers and support staff, as well as improving our operational planning, intelligence, equipment, and training.”

“The FBI Washington Field Office will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement partners to ensure the upcoming events in our nation’s capital are held safely and securely,” said David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Leading up to and during these events, FBI intelligence analysts have been and will continue to assess and share event-related intelligence with our partners.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will be in a full activation beginning Sunday morning, enabling the positioning of additional officers with specialized training that can be deployed anywhere in the District at a moment’s notice.

“We are committed to upholding the right to peacefully assemble and protest,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “I want to be very clear that violence, rioting, destruction of property, or any behavior that threatens the safety and security of our city will not be tolerated.”

DC residents and visitors are urged to report any suspicious activity to the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411. Tips can be reported anonymously.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the United States Capitol Police will close roads around Capitol Grounds.

The following roads will close at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and First Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street, SW

The following roads will close at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

Tour buses will be re-routed to Union Station starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

Additional information and road closure maps are available at NSSE.DC.gov. Any media queries regarding the counting and certification of the 2024 Presidential Election security plan or impacts should be directed to National Special Security Event Joint Information Center at [email protected]



###