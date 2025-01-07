Trident IoT and Semtech to Deliver Comprehensive Multi-Protocol IoT Solutions

Our shared vision of creating flexible, multi-protocol IoT solutions aligns perfectly with the industry’s demand for innovation and scalability.” — Mariusz Malkowski

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT, announced its strategic collaboration with Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider. This partnership aims to advance multi-protocol solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, integrating LoRa, Amazon Sidewalk, Z-Wave, and other low-power wireless protocols into single solutions.As the IoT ecosystem evolves, the demand for interoperable and energy-efficient solutions across diverse applications has become more critical than ever. By combining Trident IoT’s expertise in device software development kits (SDKs) with Semtech’s world-class semiconductor technologies, the collaboration seeks to empower developers and device manufacturers to build flexible, scalable, and future-ready IoT devices.Key Features of the Collaboration Include:1. Seamless Multi-Protocol Integration: The combined solution will provide developers with the ability to incorporate leading IoT protocols into a single platform, simplifying product development and reducing time-to-market.2. Energy Efficiency: Leveraging Semtech’s low-power LoRa chipsets, these solutions will support long-lasting battery performance, a critical factor for IoT deployments in smart homes, cities, and industrial applications.3. Scalability and Flexibility: Trident IoT’s compact and versatile SDK will ensure compatibility across multiple operating systems and hardware platforms, allowing seamless integration into various IoT ecosystems.“This partnership with Semtech marks a significant milestone for Trident IoT,” said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO of Trident IoT. “Our shared vision of creating flexible, multi-protocol IoT solutions aligns perfectly with the industry’s demand for innovation and scalability. Together, we aim to drive IoT adoption to new heights.”“Collaborating with Trident IoT enhances our ability to offer comprehensive solutions that address the growing complexities of the IoT market,” said Madhu Rayabhari, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Analog, Mixed-Signal and Wireless Products Group. “We expect that joining our LoRa technology with Trident IoT’s SDK expertise will help developers and manufacturers to design smarter, more connected devices with ease.”The partnership will initially focus on enabling smart home, and smart city, applications, with plans to expand into other verticals as the collaboration progresses. Both companies will showcase their joint solutions at CES 2025, where attendees can experience firsthand the possibilities unlocked by this powerful collaboration.________________________________________About Semtech CorporationSemtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X Michelle LozadaSemtechpr@semtech.comAbout Trident IoTTrident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you get to revenue faster with simply better products. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at Tridentiot.com

