Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,334 in the last 365 days.

GovInvest CEO Shares 2025 Workforce Predictions to Help Agencies Tackle Talent Challenges

GovInvest: Real-time data and insights

Real-time data and insights

The challenges agencies face today present an opportunity to redefine the future of government. By embracing innovative solutions, leaders can meet immediate needs and establish long-term success.”
— GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government agencies are entering a pivotal year in workforce planning, grappling with rising vacancies, escalating labor costs, and increased competition for top talent.

In a new blog titled, 2025: The Year Government Agencies Rewrite the Rules on Recruitment and Retention, GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke emphasizes the critical role of data-driven decision-making and real-time analytics in addressing these pressing challenges.

Fryke’s predictions highlight three workforce trends poised to shape the public sector in 2025:

- The hidden costs of vacancies and how real-time insights can help prioritize critical roles

- Transforming collective bargaining with data-driven strategies for sustainable agreements

- The essential role of real-time workforce analytics in navigating today’s labor market

The blog also underscores how agencies can use modern tools to reduce recruitment delays, improve collaboration across HR and finance departments, and adapt quickly to shifting labor market demands.

“The challenges agencies face today are significant, but they also present an opportunity to redefine the future of government,” Fryke writes. “By embracing innovative solutions, public sector leaders can meet immediate needs and lay the foundation for long-term success.”

The full blog will be published on January 6 at govinvest.com. To arrange an interview with Michael Fryke and discuss the implications of these trends, please contact valerie.carlson@govinvest.com.

Valerie Carlson
GovInvest
valerie.carlson@govinvest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Effective Government Starts With Intelligent Tools

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GovInvest CEO Shares 2025 Workforce Predictions to Help Agencies Tackle Talent Challenges

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more