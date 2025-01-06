GovInvest CEO Shares 2025 Workforce Predictions to Help Agencies Tackle Talent Challenges

Real-time data and insights

The challenges agencies face today present an opportunity to redefine the future of government. By embracing innovative solutions, leaders can meet immediate needs and establish long-term success.” — GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government agencies are entering a pivotal year in workforce planning, grappling with rising vacancies, escalating labor costs, and increased competition for top talent.In a new blog titled, 2025: The Year Government Agencies Rewrite the Rules on Recruitment and Retention, GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke emphasizes the critical role of data-driven decision-making and real-time analytics in addressing these pressing challenges.Fryke’s predictions highlight three workforce trends poised to shape the public sector in 2025:- The hidden costs of vacancies and how real-time insights can help prioritize critical roles- Transforming collective bargaining with data-driven strategies for sustainable agreements- The essential role of real-time workforce analytics in navigating today’s labor marketThe blog also underscores how agencies can use modern tools to reduce recruitment delays, improve collaboration across HR and finance departments, and adapt quickly to shifting labor market demands.“The challenges agencies face today are significant, but they also present an opportunity to redefine the future of government,” Fryke writes. “By embracing innovative solutions, public sector leaders can meet immediate needs and lay the foundation for long-term success.”The full blog will be published on January 6 at govinvest.com . To arrange an interview with Michael Fryke and discuss the implications of these trends, please contact valerie.carlson@govinvest.com.

