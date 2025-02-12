GovInvest Builds on Q4 Success, Strengthening Market Leadership in 2025

Real-time data and insights

Company Achieves 18% Increase in Quarter-over-Quarter Deal Size; Gains Momentum with Large Cities and Counties Supporting Workforce Modernization

“Governments today face complex challenges, from workforce turnover to escalating labor costs, and they need solutions that deliver clarity and agility,” said Michael Fryke, CEO of GovInvest.” — GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovInvest, the leading provider of public sector workforce planning, compensation benchmarking, and pension analysis, closed out Q4 2024 with robust growth driven by record deal sizes, rapid regional expansion, and increasing demand for its real-time government workforce analytics solutions. With an 18% increase in average deal size from Q3, GovInvest is gaining momentum with large cities and counties across the country, equipping public sector leaders with the data and insights they need to navigate modern workforce challenges and build resilient teams.“Governments today face complex challenges, from workforce turnover to escalating labor costs, and they need solutions that deliver clarity and agility,” said Michael Fryke, CEO of GovInvest. “Our Q4 results underscore the growing recognition of GovInvest’s ability to help agencies modernize their workforce planning while prioritizing equity, fiscal health, and retention strategies.”Regional Growth and Strategic Wins in Public Sector Workforce Planning:GovInvest continued its strong momentum in Q4 2024, expanding its customer base and deepening partnerships with government agencies across key regions.- Florida Highlights: In Florida, GovInvest welcomed new agency customers including the City of Aventura, the City of Orlando, and Marion County, strengthening its presence in the region.- California Successes: California remained a cornerstone market, with new customers such as Cathedral City and Marin Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District. Several existing customers, including the cities of Orange, Daly City, Menlo Park, Norwalk, and the Moraga-Orinda Fire District, deepened their engagement with GovInvest.- Northeast Growth: The Northeast saw continued momentum, with public sector government agencies such as the Town of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Maryland’s WSSC Water joining as new customers, further broadening GovInvest’s footprint in the region.- Nationwide Expansion: GovInvest’s presence grew nationwide with new customers including Seattle Children’s Hospital in Washington, the City of Akron, Ohio, and the City of Independence, Missouri, adding to its diverse portfolio of public sector clients.- Strengthened Partnerships Across Regions: Existing customer agencies continued to expand their partnerships with GovInvest, with notable growth with organizations such as the City of Menlo Park, California, and the City of Irving, Texas.Driving Workforce Modernization with Real-Time Compensation Insights:GovInvest’s Q4 success was driven by increasing demand for its real-time compensation and workforce analytics solutions. Agencies across the country relied on GovInvest’s Benchmarking Labor Costing , and Pension solutions to provide real-time insights to inform decisions about pay equity, labor costing, and resource allocation.“Our mission is to empower public sector leaders with actionable insights,” added Fryke. “From managing vacancies and reducing burnout to streamlining collective bargaining with data, we’re helping governments solve today’s workforce challenges while preparing for the future.”Industry Engagement and Recognition:GovInvest strengthened its industry leadership with active participation in key conferences throughout the quarter, including:- ICMA Annual Conference- CALPELRA Annual Conference- Georgia Local Government Personnel Association ConferenceA Look Ahead:Public agencies are facing critical financial decisions. With ARPA funding ending and potential revenue reductions on the horizon, agencies must navigate high union demands, maintain essential services like police and first responders, and balance budgets under increasing pressure. The ability to model real-time scenarios and make data-driven decisions is more critical than ever.As agencies prepare for these challenges, GovInvest remains committed to providing leaders with the insights they need to make informed, strategic decisions for their workforce and communities. For more information about GovInvest’s solutions, visit www.govinvest.com About GovInvest:GovInvest partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. GovInvest provides instant and actionable insights to help government organizations attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. Dedicated to simplifying workforce challenges, GovInvest’s solutions enable data-driven decisions that improve organizational performance and drive meaningful outcomes. GovInvest was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at www.govinvest.com

