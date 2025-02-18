TrueComp Unveils a New Era of Workforce Analytics for Government

Modern solutions for smarter workforce planning, bridging HR and finance to tackle today’s labor challenges

This rebrand represents the next chapter in our ongoing commitment to helping governments build resilient, well-funded organizations that continue serving their communities effectively.” — Michael Fryke, CEO of TrueComp

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueComp , formerly known as GovInvest, today unveiled its new name and brand identity, signaling a bold step forward as the government compensation experts. The rebrand reflects TrueComp’s evolution from a pioneering technology firm to a comprehensive provider of workforce analytics, empowering public sector leaders with the tools and data insights they need to navigate today’s complex labor challenges.“Government agencies are making tough workforce decisions in the face of shrinking budgets,” said Michael Fryke, CEO of TrueComp. “With lower mileage rates, the elimination of ARPA funding, and declining tax revenue, the challenge isn’t just about hiring and retention—it's about ensuring fiscal sustainability. TrueComp gives agencies real-time insights to quantify the hidden costs of vacancies, model long-term labor strategies, and navigate collective bargaining with transparency and fairness. This rebrand represents the next chapter in our ongoing commitment to helping governments build resilient, well-funded organizations that continue serving their communities effectively.”Redefining Workforce Analytics:Labor costs make up over 70% of public sector budgets, yet many agencies still rely on outdated tools and manual processes to make critical workforce decisions. TrueComp’s platform enables agencies to identify pay equity gaps, model long-term impacts of workforce decisions, and streamline collaboration between HR and finance for unified workforce planning. TrueComp offers a complete set of solutions that cover the entire compensation lifecycle—from recruitment to retirement. These include:- Real-time labor cost analysis: Get insights and run “what if” scenarios to make data-driven decisions for collective bargaining and workforce planning.- Pay equity benchmarking: Quickly compare compensation data to identify and close pay gaps, ensuring competitiveness in the changing job market.- HR and finance collaboration tools: Align budgeting and workforce planning to make smarter, long-term decisions.Meeting the Moment with Modern Solutions:By combining tools for labor costing compensation benchmarking , and pension analysis, TrueComp provides agencies with a unified approach to fiscal responsibility and workforce retention.“We are entering a new era for workforce analytics in the public sector,” added Fryke. “Real-time analytics are now essential in empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions, anticipate workforce trends, and remain competitive in tight labor markets. TrueComp is setting the standard for innovation and transparency with solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but prepare agencies for the future.”A Fresh Look for a New Era:With the newly unveiled tagline of “Smarter Government at Work,” the company emphasizes its mission to help agencies streamline workforce operations, reduce inefficiencies, and ensure equitable compensation strategies.The new TrueComp name and identity were inspired by the company’s mission to bring clarity and transparency through data to workforce decisions. The vibrant, modern visual design of the logo reflects the company’s commitment to celebrating the people behind the numbers.“Our new brand represents a reimagining of the customer experience across every touchpoint. We are committed to delivering solutions and expertise that help government agencies leverage real-time insights to build and retain smarter workforces,” said Fryke.About TrueComp:TrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp recognizes that a government agency’s workforce is its most valuable asset and helps organizations treat talent management as a strategic priority. By delivering instant, actionable insights, TrueComp enables agencies to attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The company was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at www.truecomp.com

TrueComp: Smarter Government at Work

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.