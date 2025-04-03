TrueComp Unveils New Workforce Insights to Combat Government Hiring Challenges

Hiring & Recruitment Challenges in Local Government Using Data to Break the Cycle of Government Vacancies Smarter Government At Work

New Research Highlights the Hidden Costs of Vacancies and the Need for Real-Time Compensation Data

Hiring and retention challenges aren’t going away, and agencies can’t afford to make compensation decisions based on outdated salary data.” — Michael Fryke

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governments across the country are grappling with significant workforce shortages, resulting in service disruptions and challenges in attracting and retaining top talent. A new survey by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) , reveals that local and state government agencies are facing prolonged vacancies, outdated hiring processes, and escalating financial burdens due to unfilled positions. TrueComp , the leading provider of public sector compensation intelligence, has released findings from the January 2025 CDG survey, highlighting the true cost of these vacancies. According to the survey, 73% of local government leaders in finance and human resources report that prolonged staff shortages are negatively affecting service delivery.The findings highlight the pressing need for modern compensation intelligence:* Hiring Takes Too Long: 43% of government vacancies take more than three months to fill, and 27% take over six months. Slow hiring processes put agencies at risk of losing talent to private-sector employers who move faster.* Prolonged Vacancies Hurt Performance: 75% of agencies report lower staff morale, 73% say vacancies are reducing service effectiveness, and 68% see increased workloads for existing employees.* Hidden Costs of Unfilled Roles: Agencies are spending heavily on overtime (46%), onboarding and initial training (48%), and staff time dedicated to the hiring process (59%).* Outdated Compensation Data Creates a Competitive Disadvantage: Without real-time salary insights, agencies struggle to make competitive offers, leading to ongoing recruitment and retention challenges."When it takes six to 12 months to hire, your compensation strategy isn’t taking into account the opportunity costs of holding that position open and the costs of hiring over time," said Barry Condrey, Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government and former CIO for Chesterfield County, Virginia.The impact of these challenges is clear: outdated hiring and compensation practices are failing to attract and retain top talent. Governments need real-time insights and strategic workforce planning tools to remain competitive in today’s labor market."Transparency builds trust and helps governments make smarter decisions," says TrueComp CEO Michael Fryke. "Hiring and retention challenges aren’t going away, and agencies can’t afford to make compensation decisions based on outdated salary data. This survey reinforces what we’ve been hearing from public sector leaders—vacancies are costly, hiring takes too long, and without real-time compensation insights, governments are at a disadvantage. Our platform gives them the data they need to offer competitive pay, speed up hiring, and keep great employees."To support agencies in addressing hiring and retention challenges, TrueComp has published a thought leadership paper in partnership with the Center for Digital Government, Using Data to Break the Cycle of Government Vacancies. Based on survey findings from local government HR and finance leaders, the report outlines key strategies to improve recruitment, retention, and workforce stability. The full paper is available for download here TrueComp is committed to helping governments attract and retain top talent through data-driven compensation strategies. Learn more at www.truecomp.com About TrueCompTrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp recognizes that a government agency’s workforce is its most valuable asset and helps organizations treat talent management as a strategic priority. By delivering instant, actionable insights, TrueComp enables agencies to attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The company was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at www.truecomp.com

