Governor Abbott Recognizes January 2025 As Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Americans cherish the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. One of the greatest threats to these rights is human trafficking, which impacts approximately 25 million people each year.

Human trafficking is marked by sexual exploitation or forced labor, and it is widely considered a modern form of slavery. Ending human trafficking is our collective responsibility, and to do so, we must understand warning signs, recognize the urgent need for action, and support ongoing rescue efforts.

Law enforcement and private organizations work in conjunction with statewide entities to carry out prevention initiatives, protect vulnerable populations, and bring traffickers to justice. While there has been meaningful progress through these endeavors, much work remains to eradicate human trafficking once and for all.

Each year, the month of January is dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking and honoring the organizations, government agencies, and law enforcement officials who are working to end it. At this time, I encourage all Texans to educate themselves about the dangers and indicators of human trafficking and to take action to eliminate this scourge from our society.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim January 2025 to be

Human Trafficking Prevention Month

in Texas and urge all Texans to observe the occasion with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

In testimony whereof, I have hereunto affixed my signature this the 13th day of December, 2024.

Governor of Texas

