MPD Searching for 4th Street Armed Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 22, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Third District officers responded for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival the victim stated while entering her vehicle in the 1700 block of 4th Street, Northwest, she was approached by the suspect. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.



The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24197868

###