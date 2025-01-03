Gov. Justice appoints John Myers as Acting Secretary of the Department of Revenue

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced that he has appointed John Myers as Acting Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue. Myers assumes the position following Gov. Justice administering the oath of office to Larry Pack as West Virginia's next State Treasurer. Myers most recently served as Director of the West Virginia Lottery.

