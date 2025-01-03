Gov. Justice appoints Rodney Holbert to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers
Office of the Governor
State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E
Charleston, WV 25305
Office Phone:
304.558.2000 or 1.888.438.2731
Governor's Mansion:
304.558.3588
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.