Gov. Justice appoints Rodney Holbert to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers

Office of the Governor

State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E

Charleston, WV 25305 Office Phone:

304.558.2000 or 1.888.438.2731 Governor's Mansion:

304.558.3588

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.