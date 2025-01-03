Gov. Justice delivers oath of office for Larry Pack as West Virginia’s next State Treasurer

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today administered the oath of office to Larry Pack as West Virginia’s next State Treasurer. Following the resignation of Congressman Riley Moore, Pack was appointed by Gov. Justice to fill the role. Pack, who is the Treasurer-elect, will officially begin his full term on January 13, 2025. “Larry Pack is not only a trusted friend, but he’s also an incredible public servant with a deep love for West Virginia and its people,” Gov. Justice said. “His experience, integrity, and sharp financial expertise make him the perfect person to lead our state’s finances. I have no doubt he’ll do an outstanding job as treasurer, always putting the best interests of West Virginians first. Our state’s financial future is in great hands with Larry at the helm.” “As your State Treasurer, I will work every day to ensure our state’s financial house is in order,” Treasurer Pack said. “My top priority is to be an active Chief Financial Officer for the State of West Virginia by advising our new Governor and state Legislature on how to carefully spend state funds and tackle waste fraud abuse. Thank you to Governor Justice for giving me the opportunity to prepare to do the people’s business.”

