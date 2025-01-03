Gov. Justice delivers $750,000 investment to Union Mission to support community projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today presented a $750,000 check to Union Mission to strengthen their services helping people in need across West Virginia. This funding will support roofing upgrades, enhancements to the Sober Living Home, construction of a new men’s recovery housing unit, and the installation of reliable emergency generators at the John and Kathleen Faltis Center and the June Montgomery Harless Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.