Gov. Justice delivers $750,000 investment to Union Mission to support community projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today presented a $750,000 check to Union Mission to strengthen their services helping people in need across West Virginia.

This funding will support roofing upgrades, enhancements to the Sober Living Home, construction of a new men’s recovery housing unit, and the installation of reliable emergency generators at the John and Kathleen Faltis Center and the June Montgomery Harless Center.

